How much your fave fictional businesses are worth — from Wonka Industries to 'The Simpsons' Duff Beer and Batman's Wayne Enterprises

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in 'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory'
Silver Screen Collection | Hulton Archive | Getty Images
Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in 'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory'

How would Batman's Wayne Enterprises empire compare to Iron Man's Stark Industries? A new study crunched the hypothetical numbers by rooting fictional fortunes in reality.

For its "Fictional Fortunes" study, Paymentsense, a merchant service provider based in the U.K., ranked the wealthiest, fictional companies in popular movies and TV shows by looking at each faux company's "real-life equivalent." Candy company Mars, Inc., for example, stood in for Wonka Industries from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and Elon Musk's SpaceX was used as a benchmark for Batman's Wayne Enterprises.

Paymentsense took a look at the financials of major companies and used those figures to comprise its "Fictional Fortunes: The Film and TV Empire Rich List." In most cases, it used 2017 annual revenue globally (originally in the currency of the country in which the company is based), but in some cases, a company's current valuation or market cap.

"Each fictional company ranking is based on annual revenue for a similar, real-life company," the study's methodology notes. "This asset is purely for entertainment purposes only, and therefore comparisons between fictional and real-life companies have been chosen with a little bit of creative license and imagination."

The richest on the list is Very Big Corp. of America from the 1983 British film "Monty Python: The Meaning of Life," with a yearly revenue climbing over $220 billion. PaymentSense used Apple as a comparison, noting that, "little is known about the Very Big Corp. of America, other than the fact that it is indeed very large, very corporate, and very, well, American." Sliding in second is Clampett Oil from the 1960s CBS TV show "The Beverly Hillbillies," with over $130 billion in revenue, based on the 2017 annual revenue of Chevron Oil, its real-life company comparison.

More recent films in the study include the 2008 movie "Iron Man." The weapons company in the movie, called Stark Industries, came in fifth place with around $50 billion in annual revenue, based on its real-life comparison of Lockheed Martin. Duff Beer, from Fox's "The Simpsons," ranks 11th, with an annual revenue of over $11 billion, based on Budweiser. Meanwhile, Pizza Planet in "Toy Story" comes in 16th, with over $1 billion in annual revenue, based on Yum Yum Brands, owner of Pizza Hut.

Here are the top 20 companies on Paymentsense's "Fictional Fortunes: The Film and TV Empire Rich List." The full ranking and details on methodology can be found here. All U.S. dollar amounts are converted from British pounds according to Thursday's exchange rate.

1. Very Big Corp. of America

Movie: "Monty Python: The Meaning of Life" (1983)
Estimated revenue: $226.44 billion
Based on: Apple 2017 revenue

2. Clampett Oil

TV show: "The Beverly Hillbillies" (1962)
Estimated revenue: $131.78 billion
Based on: Chevron Oil 2017 revenue

3. Globex

TV show: "The Simpsons" (1989)
Estimated revenue: $108.31 billion
Based on: Google 2017 revenue

4. Walley World

Movie: "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983)
Estimated revenue: $54.32 billion
Based on: Walt Disney & Co. 2017 revenue

5.Stark Industries

Movie: "Iron Man" (2008)
Estimated revenue: $50.41 billion
Based on: Lockheed Martin 2017 revenue

6. Nakatomi Trading Co.

Movie: "Die Hard" (1988)
Estimated revenue: $42.77 billion
Based on: Sumitomo Corp. 2017 revenue

7. Wonka Industries

Movie: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971)
Estimated revenue: $34.56 billion
Based on: Mars 2017 revenue

8. Soul Glo

Movie: "Coming to America" (1988)
Estimated revenue: $29.77 billion
Based on: L'Oreal 2017 revenue

9. Wayne Enterprises

Movie: "Batman Begins" (2005)
Estimated revenue: $23.68 billion
Based on: SpaceX value for 2018

10. Big Kahuna Burger

Movie: "Pulp Fiction" (1994)
Estimated revenue: $22.52 billion
Based on: McDonald's 2017 revenue

11. Duff Beer

TV show: "The Simpsons" (1988)
Estimated revenue: $11.34 billion
Based on: Budweiser 2017 revenue

12. Oscorp

Movie: "Spider-Man" (2002)
Estimated revenue: $9.18 billion
Based on: BAE Systems 2017 revenue

13. Acme Corp

TV show: "Road Runner" (1949)
Estimated revenue: $5.56 billion
Based on: Orica's 2018 market cap

14. Pierce and Pierce

Movie: "American Psycho" (2000)
Approximate revenue: $4.23 billion
Based on: Goldman Sachs 2017 net earnings

15. Oceanic Airlines

TV show: "Lost" (ABC, 2004)
Estimated revenue: $4.12 billion
Based on: Qantas 2017 revenue

16. Pizza Planet

Movie: "Toy Story"
Estimated revenue: $1.41 billion
Based on: Yum Yum Brands 2017 revenue

17. Sterling Cooper

TV show: "Mad Men" (AMC, 2007)
Estimated revenue: $1.37 billion
Based on: McCann 2017 revenue

18. Mom Corp.

TV show: "Futurama" (Fox, 1999)
Estimated revenue: $872.7 million
Based on: iRobot 2017 revenue

19. Los Pollos Hermanos

TV show: "Breaking Bad" (AMC, 2008)
Estimated revenue: $837.32 million
Based on: Nando's 2017 revenue

20. Tyrell Corp.

Movie: "Blade Runner" (1982)
Estimated revenue: $768.3 million
Based on: Illumina's 2017 revenue

