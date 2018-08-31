This life-size, driveable Bugatti Chiron supercar is built entirely from Legos — take a look

The Lego Bugatti Chiron is fully functional and can fit two passengers inside. Lego says the car can accelerate to slightly over 12 miles per hour (theoretically up 18 miles per hour) and weighs over 3,000 pounds. It also boasts 5.3 horsepower, as well as real Bugatti Chiron wheels. Two batteries in the car serve as its overall power source. Although there is no gas or acceleration pedal (as the car is driven by voltage level), there is a working pedal for the brake.

And yes, it's been taken for a spin — by former champion racer Andy Wallace.

"[F]rom 20 meters away it's not obvious that you are looking at a Lego car. I can only imagine how much time and effort went into making this model," says Wallace.