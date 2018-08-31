This life-size, driveable Bugatti Chiron supercar is built entirely from Legos — take a look

The car, the first of its kind, was built using 339 types of Lego Technic elements (Lego Technic sets are a type of Lego set that is used to create more advanced models with more complex features, like wheels, motors and transmission) and no glue was used in its assembly, according to the company. The engine itself is comprised of 2,304 Lego Power Functions motors, along with 4,032 Lego Technic gear wheels and 2,016 LEGO Technic cross axles.
It was created by Lego designers at its facility in Kladno in the Czech Republic known for creating the eye-popping pieces that can be found at Lego stores and Legoland parks, according to the company. A team was comprised of 16 specialists — including design, mechanical and electrical experts — who spent over 13,000 hours building it.
Currently, consumers can purchase a 1:8 scale model of the Lego Bugatti (Lego Technic 24083 Bugatti Chiron, about $350) and build it themselves.
Don't miss:
This is how much profit Ferrari makes off every car