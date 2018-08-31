VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

This life-size, driveable Bugatti Chiron supercar is built entirely from Legos — take a look

Source: LEGO 

The Bugatti Chiron — a sleek supercar worth millions — is the ultimate drive for auto enthusiasts. But one made entirely of Legos takes the idea of expensive toys to a whole other level.

Lego announced Thursday that it has successfully built a life-size, driveable replica of the Bugatti Chiron, entirely made of more than 1 million Legos.

The Lego Bugatti Chiron is fully functional and can fit two passengers inside. Lego says the car can accelerate to slightly over 12 miles per hour (theoretically up 18 miles per hour) and weighs over 3,000 pounds. It also boasts 5.3 horsepower, as well as real Bugatti Chiron wheels. Two batteries in the car serve as its overall power source. Although there is no gas or acceleration pedal (as the car is driven by voltage level), there is a working pedal for the brake.

And yes, it's been taken for a spin — by former champion racer Andy Wallace.

"[F]rom 20 meters away it's not obvious that you are looking at a Lego car. I can only imagine how much time and effort went into making this model," says Wallace.

Source: LEGO

The car, the first of its kind, was built using 339 types of Lego Technic elements (Lego Technic sets are a type of Lego set that is used to create more advanced models with more complex features, like wheels, motors and transmission) and no glue was used in its assembly, according to the company. The engine itself is comprised of 2,304 Lego Power Functions motors, along with 4,032 Lego Technic gear wheels and 2,016 LEGO Technic cross axles.

It was created by Lego designers at its facility in Kladno in the Czech Republic known for creating the eye-popping pieces that can be found at Lego stores and Legoland parks, according to the company. A team was comprised of 16 specialists — including design, mechanical and electrical experts — who spent over 13,000 hours building it.

Currently, consumers can purchase a 1:8 scale model of the Lego Bugatti (Lego Technic 24083 Bugatti Chiron, about $350) and build it themselves.

Don't miss: This is how much profit Ferrari makes off every car

Why this Formula E champion would never buy a car
Why this Formula E champion would never buy a car   

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...