NFL players' surprising performance hack: going vegan

When you think of what NFL players eat, you might imagine hulking athletes tearing into juicy steaks and scarfing fattening food. Perhaps it's not so far from the truth: ESPN recently reported it takes nearly 600 pounds of beef to feed the Buffalo Bills for a week, and that's not even counting chicken (700 pounds) and fish.
And who can forget that hot dog-and-Cheetos dinner Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey once tweeted?
However, for an increasing number of players, that's changing.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still playing at 41 and said Wednesday he'd like to keep going until he's 45, according to Yahoo Sports. Part of his success at an age by which most football players have retired is due to his healthy habits and others in the league have taken notice. As the Boston Globe pointed out: "It's a movement being led by Tom Brady, who dominated the league in his late 30s and is still going strong ... thanks to his vegetable-based diet and flexibility training over muscle mass."