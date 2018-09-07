NFL players' surprising performance hack: going vegan

And now, there's a new performance hack taking hold in the NFL — going vegan. Brady himself teamed up with vegan meal delivery service Purple Carrot to create a meatless, dairy-free TB12 performance meal plan in 2016. (Though not vegan, his personal diet is reportedly 80 percent plant-based.)

And this year, at least 15 members of the Tennessee Titans have switched to plant-based meal plans, ESPN reported ahead of the season opener. In 2017, a reported 11 Titans had gone vegan and the team made it all the way to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, according to SI.com.

Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan went vegan a year and a half ago. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones took the leap too. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard needed a little more convincing.

"Y'all crazy with this vegan thing," was Woodyard's initial reaction, reported ESPN. "I'm from LaGrange, Georgia. I'm going to eat my pork."

But soon he was convinced, and better for it. "My energy level's gone up," Woodyard, told the Associated Press. "And it's just putting in good fuel to your body. And of course, it's always hard to keep weight on [during the season]. But it's worth it for me staying on top of my health."

The Titans players are convinced a plant-based diet "helps them lose weight, recover faster and, believe it or not, play better," according to ESPN.

Other professional athletes have made the switch to vegan or vegetarian diets in the past year or so, too. The list includes NBA stars Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Wilson Chandler, Al Jefferson, Garrett Temple, Enes Kanter JaVale McGee and Jahlil Okafor, according to Bleacher Report.

Veganism has also been championed for years by tennis player Venus Williams and snowboarder Hannah Teter.