NBA star: 'If I ever wanted to have someone on the team invest my money, it'd be LeBron'

Despite making millions, the Cleveland Cavaliers are surprisingly frugal. "Our whole team isn't big on expensive stuff," shooting guard Iman Shumpert tells Wealthsimple. "For as much money as we make, we're all pretty cheap. We split the bill at dinner. We're smart about our coins, man."

It makes sense, considering their front-runner, NBA superstar LeBron James, says he's the cheapest player in the league. "I'm not turning on data roaming. I'm not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials," the four-time MVP said in an interview with ESPN.

According to Shumpert, James isn't just careful with his cash. He also knows a thing or two about the market: "If I ever wanted to have someone on the team invest my money, it'd be LeBron."