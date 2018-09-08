New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in America, but new data suggests Boston is starting to close the gap.

The median price for a home in the Big Apple is $836,388, according to real-estate website Zillow, with median rent is nearly $3,000. Housing prices in New York are more than three-times the national median home price of $278,900 and almost twice the national median rent of $1,695.

Although prices in Boston don't quite reach those levels, data reveals that the city's increasingly hot neighborhoods are challenging counterparts in New York. Real-estate and analytics firm NeighborhoodX conducted a report that takes a "granular" look at prices per square-foot of certain neighborhoods, and compared Boston with New York.

The figures confirmed NYC remains top dog in terms of pricing, with the up and coming Hudson Yards neighborhood commanding an average asking price of $3,509 per square-foot for new-development condos.

Yet the study also revealed that the second most-expensive neighborhood is in Boston's Seaport District, with asking prices higher than those in New York's Chelsea neighborhood, at $2,019 per square-foot. Other parts of Boston have prices that eclipse some of the Big Apple's priciest residential areas, the report noted.

"The Seaport is the newest neighborhood of Boston, a waterfront neighborhood built on a former industrial waterfront that is now composed entirely of luxury mid-rise condos, according to the report. "It has drawn parallels — for better and worse — to Battery Park City in Manhattan, another neighborhood with only a single housing type, condos."