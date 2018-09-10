VISIT CNBC.COM

Fans can wander through 'Downton Abbey' at a new experience in Florida — take a look inside 

It was announced in July that award-winning British TV drama "Downton Abbey," which ran in the U.S. on PBS, will be hitting the big screen as a feature film starring with the original cast.

Though no release date has been announced, fans don't have to wait long to get their "Downton" fill: Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition opens November 10 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Take a look inside.

The exhibition offers recreations of the show's most recognizable settings, which visitors can walk through, transporting them to the Crawleys' home in post-Edwardian England.

Sets include the famous kitchen, the servant quarters and the family's glamorous dining room.

The exhibition will also include 50 of the show's official costumes on display, including outfits worn by actors on the show, like Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Huge Bonneville (Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham) and Dame Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham).

The West Palm Beach exhibition at CityPlace will be larger and have more costumes than the Manhattan, New York exhibit which closed Sept. 3. It will showcase exclusive props from "Downton Abbey" and visitors can see exclusive and previously un-aired footage.

Tickets are $35. An end date to the exhibition has not been announced.

"Downton Abbey" ran for six seasons and is based around the Crawley family and their servants in the family's Edwardian country house. The series was filmed at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

