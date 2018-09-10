Fans can wander through 'Downton Abbey' at a new experience in Florida — take a look inside 

It was announced in July that award-winning British TV drama "Downton Abbey," which ran in the U.S. on PBS, will be hitting the big screen as a feature film starring with the original cast.

Though no release date has been announced, fans don't have to wait long to get their "Downton" fill: Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition opens November 10 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Take a look inside.

The exhibition offers recreations of the show's most recognizable settings, which visitors can walk through, transporting them to the Crawleys' home in post-Edwardian England.