This map shows where the super rich live around the world

The number of multi-millionaires and billionaires across the world is growing. According to new research from Wealth-X, the population of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals — which it defines as those with a net worth of $30 million or more — rose by 12.9 percent between 2016 and 2017.

"This was a sharp acceleration from growth of 3.5 percent in 2016," Wealth-X reports.

The combined net worth of the super rich also increased, rising by 16.3 percent to $31.5 billion. And the growth wasn't just concentrated in one area, the research firm notes: "A testament to the auspicious economic climate, the ultra-wealthy population and its total net worth increased in all seven major regions, contrasting with the diverse performances seen a year earlier."

Of the major regions Wealth-X looked at, Asia saw the biggest gains — its UHNW population increased by 18.5 percent — but North America and Europe are still home to the most ultra-wealthy individuals: