Apple's continued success can still be traced to Steve Jobs

Apple plans to unveil its three new smartphones at its product event this Wednesday. The company's latest offerings are expected to include an entry-level lower-priced model to replace the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, a 5.8-inch upgraded iPhone X and a large screen high-end phone with a 6.5-inch screen, Apple's biggest ever.

Consumers can also expect watch improvements, particularly a hardware upgrade, and updates to the Apple's wireless charging mat.

At last year's reveal, which took place at Apple's new Steve Jobs Theater, the iPhone X was the most highly anticipated product. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the smartphone "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone," adding that it would "set the path for the next decade," much like the original iPhone did 11 years ago.

Now the most valuable company in the world, after hitting a $1 trillion market cap this August, Apple can still trace its success back to the culture of innovation that late founder and former CEO Steve Jobs fostered over the years, according to a growth strategy consultant.

"Apple is constantly evolving," Scott Anthony, a managing partner at the growth strategy consulting firm Innosight, tells CNBC Make It.

When Apple first went public in 1980, it was worth about $100 million under the leadership of Jobs, who left Apple in 1985. When he rejoined in 1997, he faced the task of restructuring an organization that was on the brink of bankruptcy.

His first order of business was to drop costly projects and streamline the company's focus. And he did just that with the release of the 1998 iMac. The product sold nearly 800,000 units in the first few months, signaling a major turning point for the company.