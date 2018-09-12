"I think I could beat Trump," J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday, according to a transcript posted by CNBC. "I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is."

Dimon soon backtracked: "I should not have said it," he said in a statement, according to CNN. "I'm not running for President. Proves I wouldn't make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

Of course, Dimon's not the only wealthy bigwig to have even tangentially suggested a run for president. Well-known names, from rapper Kanye West to tech billionaire and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, have teased the idea of a 2020 presidential bid. Oprah's name has come up. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson only recently shot down the idea completely.

So it raises the question: What would be each celebrity's chances? How are the odds really stacking up?

Online bookie BetDSI, mainly known for its sportsbook, recently released its 2020 Presidential Election Betting Odds on some famous faces:

Mark Cuban: +5,000

Oprah Winfrey: +5,000

Bob Iger: +5,000

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock): +6,000

Jamie Dimon: +6,000

Michael Bloomberg: +6,000

Howard Schultz: +6,000

George Clooney: +7,500

LeBron James: +10,000

John Cena: +20,000

Tim Cook: +20,000

Kanye West: +50,000

The site uses in-house oddsmakers that specialize in U.S. politics and in particular the 2020 presidential election to set the numbers.

"Oddsmakers utilize their knowledge of a subject matter, and then they perform due diligence in researching the matter in order to collect current and relevant data," Scott Cooley, spokesperson for BetDSI, explains to CNBC Make It. "These two steps allow them to create a base number. From there, they adjust the odds based on how they think the betting community will react to the odds.

"For example, if they think a presidential candidate deserves +1000 odds (or 10/1 odds) but this candidate is very popular with the public, they then may adjust the odds down to +800 (8/1) because they anticipate a lot of wagers to be placed on that candidate," he adds.

The odds are also based on how people bet. Billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban was recently 75/1 (or +7,500), BetDSI explains, but he recently racked up dozens of bets, making the oddsmaker move his odds to 50/1, or +5,000.

As for the actual politicians, recent odds on BetDSI are favoring Trump, with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris not too far behind. Trailing those two are Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Mike Pence and Michelle Obama.

Donald Trump: +150

Kamala Harris: +800

Elizabeth Warren: +1,000

Joe Biden: +1,200

Bernie Sanders: +1,200

Mike Pence: +1,600

Michelle Obama: +2,000

