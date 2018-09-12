Here's how much money millennials say they need to make to be happy

As millennials get older, their financial ambitions mature too. TD Ameritrade's recent "Millennials and Work" survey found that the average amount millennials (defined, in this case, as those aged 21 to 37) say they need to earn be happy has risen $30,000 since 2016, jumping from $50,000 a year to $80,000.

Nearly a quarter of millennials (22 percent) say earning between $50,000 and $74,999 a year is what it will take to make them happy, while 41 percent say they'll need $75,000 or more. That's significantly more than young people actually take home: Those between the ages of 25 and 34 earn a median salary of just $41,288 per year, according to the BLS, and SmartAsset estimates that those 19 to 37 years old earn an average of $35,592.

Still, there's a strong contingent of millennials — 22 percent — who say they can earn $25,000 or less per year and keep their spirits up.