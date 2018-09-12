NASA shared these chilling images of Hurricane Florence from space

As Hurricane Florence barrels toward the East Coast, maybe nothing can portend the storm's wrath quite like photos taken from space.

On Wednesday, NASA shared a view of Hurricane Florence taken that morning from a high-definition camera outside the International Space Station (embedded below). The hurricane, which has been upgraded to a category 4, is expected to pummel the coastlines of South Carolina and North Carolina in the coming days, with the National Hurricane Center warning of a "life-threatening storm surge" as well as catastrophic flash flooding.

Indeed, NASA called the view of Florence from the Space Station "stark" and "sobering."