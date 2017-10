NASA scientists are working overtime to develop data products that help first responders in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left the U.S. territory ravaged on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

When the storm barreled over the island, it took out much of Puerto Rico's electrical grid. Now, for the first time ever, NASA is using its Black Marble HD satellite technology to create composite images showing power outages, like the one embedded above. Black Marble HD allows NASA to see lights on Earth at night.