    In Pictures: Puerto Rico pummeled by Hurricane Maria

    In Pictures: Puerto Rico pummeled by Hurricane Maria

    Plaza Colon is covered in fallen trees after Hurricane Maria at Old San Juan in San Juan, Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.
    Pablo Pantoja | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    Hurricane Maria made landfall on Wednesday Sept 20th making it the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years. The Category 4 storm pounded the island causing massive destruction as authorities reported power knocked out across the entire island. There are flash flood warnings in effect.

    With 100 percent of the islands power offline, residents and authorities continue to survey the damage and try to clear the streets from uprooted trees as they try to reach other parts of the island.

    Hurricane Maria has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm as it left Puerto Rico en route for the Dominican Republic.

    The following are some of scenes from Puerto Rico in the aftermath of yet another devastating hurricane to hit the Caribbean.

    • People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

      People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Giusti | AP

    • Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Power has been knocked out across the entire island. 

      Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
      Carlos Giusti | AP

    • Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico.

      Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Rescue workers help a woman to get into the Emergency Operation Center after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama.

      Rescue workers help a woman to get into the Emergency Operation Centre after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A woman reacts while she looks at the damages in the house of her mother after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama.

      A woman reacts while she looks at the damages in the house of her mother after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria.

      Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Agapito Lopez looks at the damage in his house in Guayama, Puerto Rico. 

      Agapito Lopez looks at the damage in his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A man runs on the street next to debris and damaged cars after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria.

      A man runs on the street next to debris and damaged cars after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A man surveys a damaged house in Guayama, Puerto Rico.

      A man walks past a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A man clears brush from the street near Ponce de Leon Street in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

      A man clears brush from the street after Hurricane Maria near Ponce de Leon Street in San Juan, Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.
      Pablo Pantoja | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

