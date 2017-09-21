In Pictures: Puerto Rico pummeled by Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Wednesday Sept 20th making it the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years. The Category 4 storm pounded the island causing massive destruction as authorities reported power knocked out across the entire island. There are flash flood warnings in effect.

With 100 percent of the islands power offline, residents and authorities continue to survey the damage and try to clear the streets from uprooted trees as they try to reach other parts of the island.

Hurricane Maria has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm as it left Puerto Rico en route for the Dominican Republic.

The following are some of scenes from Puerto Rico in the aftermath of yet another devastating hurricane to hit the Caribbean.