Soaring 800 feet high, the newly completed 181 Fremont building, now the third tallest building in San Francisco and tallest mixed-use tower west of the Mississippi, recently sold its first unit for $15 million.
The sale of the 3,326-square-foot, three-bedroom at about $4,509 per square foot, set a record as the highest price-per-square-foot condo sale in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Business Times. Prior to this, a grand penthouse inside The Pacific luxury building sold for $15.87 million at $3,921 per square foot.
The residences at Fremont have brass door handles, custom-forged by Parisian artist Daniel Povda, while imported Calacatta Carrara marble frames the entryways and the doors are encased in Paldao wood from New Guinea.
The kitchens have Italian Valcucine glass cabinetsand Brazilian Macaubas quartzite countertops.
Living rooms have oak wall features and French oak floors. Master bathrooms have full-height slab honed Arabescato Corchia marble soaking tubs, separate shower and heated floors.
The $850 million, 55-story tower has 67 total units (55 original owners with 12 accessory suites available for expansion) and currently only one resident — Facebook leases the bottom 36 floors and homes on the upper 17 floors.
The three upper floors of the tower comprise four penthouses, each taking up half a floor and a 7,000-square-foot grand penthouse on the top floor, which is listed at $42 million, or $6,000 per square foot. Other residences go for $1.4 million to $42 million.
The building has a wrap-around observation terrace on the 52nd floor, a fitness center with yoga room, two lounges, library, catering kitchen and conference room.
Sailing inspired the edifice, according to its website, where "flowing, swooping lines work with the wind rather than against it" and "exoskeleton support structure resembling dozens of ship masts braced together."
