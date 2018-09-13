The $850 million, 55-story tower has 67 total units (55 original owners with 12 accessory suites available for expansion) and currently only one resident — Facebook leases the bottom 36 floors and homes on the upper 17 floors.

The three upper floors of the tower comprise four penthouses, each taking up half a floor and a 7,000-square-foot grand penthouse on the top floor, which is listed at $42 million, or $6,000 per square foot. Other residences go for $1.4 million to $42 million.

The building has a wrap-around observation terrace on the 52nd floor, a fitness center with yoga room, two lounges, library, catering kitchen and conference room.

Sailing inspired the edifice, according to its website, where "flowing, swooping lines work with the wind rather than against it" and "exoskeleton support structure resembling dozens of ship masts braced together."

Don't miss:

Forget Silicon Valley, these 7 cities are great for start-ups

This is the world's most expensive smartwatch at $180,000

These 24-karat gold Nike LeBron sneakers are worth over $100,000 — take a look

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!