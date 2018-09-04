New expensive sneakers debuted this year have been going for up to $2,100 a pop — but there is a pair of Nike LeBron 15 that is worth $100,000 and they're totally custom made.
Sneaker builder and customizer Dominic Chambrone, also known as "The Shoe Surgeon," runs the company Surgeon Studios, which custom makes and designs shoes. He teamed up with Nike to create a pair of golden sneakers to celebrate LeBron James reaching the 30,000-point milestone last year, and the resulting pair is worth over $100,000, according to Footwear News.
The custom job sneakers are made with crocodile skin dipped in 24-karat gold. Each medial side has added zippers at the ankle with 18-karat zipper-pull tabs. The heel counters and lace tips are also plated in solid gold, and the lace tips include diamonds and read "World" and "Champions" on opposite tips.
The shoes were commissioned and made specifically for 33-year-old James, who became the youngest NBA player ever to reach the 30,000-point milestone, and are not sold in stores.
If you have slightly less cash to burn and want gold kicks, a limited run of the Shoe Surgeon's 24 Karat Gold Toe Air Jordan 1 sneakers — made from the leftover 24-karat electroplated gold crocodile from the Lebron shoes — are available for $3,500 on his website.
