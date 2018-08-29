Forget Silicon Valley, these 7 cities are great for start-ups

In Cincinnati, many young entrepreneurs are launching notable start-ups like Tilr, a hiring platform, and Lisnr, which provides device connectivity using sound waves and is ranked No. 22 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 for 2018.

"Cincinnati is where you could get to every top investor in the community," Lisnr founder Rodney Williams tells CNBC Make It. "The biggest part of funding is access to investors and sometimes if you're not part of a community, it's hard to get access. It's hard to fly into Silicon Valley and New York City to get access to investors if you're an outsider, so you can fly into Cincinnati since it's a smaller market that is looking for deals in new technology and get access to 30 people you should probably know and you can get a meeting with the investor and get that funding.

"If you have something compelling, they're going to give you an opportunity to grow," says Wililams. "And I think that's a unique aspect of that market. I think if I'm a founder starting a company anywhere, I would look for fertile ground like Cincinnati."

Out of 125 metro cities in the United States, Cincinnati was ranked No. 49 by U.S. News and World Report, based on value, job market, desirability, quality of life and net migration. Cincinnati is relatively affordable compared with other large metro areas, especially those on the coasts; everyday expenses, like groceries and transportation, are lower than the national average, according to the report. The median rent price is $1,375.

Cincinnati is also one of the top 15 U.S. cities attracting more millennials, as CNBC reports.