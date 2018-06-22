Everyone dreams of living and planting roots in a place that has it all: affordable housing, great schools, a low cost of living, quality health care, job opportunities and a clean environment. All these factors add up to ensure a top-rated quality of life. Companies seeking to attract the best possible workforce are increasingly realizing how key this is for their future growth plans. It is also why our Quality of Life category plays an important role in our exclusive America's Top States for Business study, worth 300 out of 2,500 possible points.

As we explain in our methodology, we use hard data to measure quality of life. That includes crime rates, tourist visits, health care and inclusiveness, as measured by legal protections written into state laws. By the numbers, some states do much better than others. These 10 states are the best places to live in America.