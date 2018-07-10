    ×

    5. Colorado

    With low unemployment, the Centennial State needs more millennials—or workers of any age—to support its great economy.

    Interior of a commercial medical and recreational marijuana grow facility in Denver, Colorado.
    Jon Paciaroni | Getty Images
    Interior of a commercial medical and recreational marijuana grow facility in Denver, Colorado.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 295 5 4 A+
    Infrastructure 197 29 28 C+
    Cost of Doing Business 142 37 38 C-
    Economy 228 8 13 A-
    Quality of Life 213 9 14 (Tie) B
    Technology & Innovation 164 7 7 A
    Education 132 11 12 B+
    Business Friendliness 95 17 8 (Tie) B-
    Access to Capital 81 11 12 A-
    Cost of Living 17 34 32 D+
    Overall 1564 5 6 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Hickenlooper, Democrat

    Population: 5,607,154

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4.63 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.63 percent

    Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports