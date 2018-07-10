    ×

    48. West Virginia

    Higher coal production is helping move the Mountain State economy into the black, but long-term financial health remains uncertain.

    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 168 47 49 D
    Infrastructure 157 45 44 D
    Cost of Doing Business 230 11 4 (Tie) A
    Economy 129 36 50 C-
    Quality of Life 124 37 39 D-
    Technology & Innovation 49 50 49 F
    Education 69 41 39 D-
    Business Friendliness 22 49 49 F
    Access to Capital 9 47 47 (Tie) F
    Cost of Living 28 23 22 (Tie) C+
    Overall 985 48 50 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jim Justice, Republican

    Population: 1,815,857

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 5.4 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

