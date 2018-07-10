    ×

    17. Wisconsin

    The Badger State offers strong education and a good economy, but businesses are hampered by a worker shortage.

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Scott Walker, Republican

    Population: 5,795,483

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.9 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 7.65 percent

    Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Johnson Controls

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

