17. Wisconsin

Economic Profile
Governor: Scott Walker, Republican
Population: 5,795,483
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.9 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 7.65 percent
Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Johnson Controls
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence