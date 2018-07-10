    ×

    35. Kansas

    The Sunflower State’s friendly regulations should let businesses grow. But a bad economy is stunting their growth.

    Hard red winter wheat is harvested with a CNH Industrial New Holland combine harvester in this aerial photograph taken above Plainville, Kansas.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Hard red winter wheat is harvested with a CNH Industrial New Holland combine harvester in this aerial photograph taken above Plainville, Kansas.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 193 38 33 (Tie) C-
    Infrastructure 227 14 12 (Tie) B
    Cost of Doing Business 177 27 21 B-
    Economy 84 48 46 D-
    Quality of Life 145 28 35 D+
    Technology & Innovation 110 29 31 (Tie) C
    Education 121 18 18 B-
    Business Friendliness 110 9 15 B+
    Access to Capital 27 40 36 (Tie) D-
    Cost of Living 44 7 8 A
    Overall 1238 35 34 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jeff Colyer, Republican

    Population: 2,913,123

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.4 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.7 percent

    Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, Stable

    Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

