35. Kansas

Economic Profile
Governor: Jeff Colyer, Republican
Population: 2,913,123
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.3 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.4 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 4 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5.7 percent
Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, Stable
Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence