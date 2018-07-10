    ×

    4. Virginia

    The workforce reigns supreme in the Old Dominion, but high wages, rent and living costs are a royal pain.

    An amphibious transport dock ship Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Arlington (LPD 24) is positioned at its berth at its new homeport of Naval Station Norfolk,Virgina.
    Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 304 3 2 A+
    Infrastructure 207 20 25 C+
    Cost of Doing Business 161 34 35 C+
    Economy 208 13 20 B+
    Quality of Life 190 19 17 C+
    Technology & Innovation 141 15 16 B
    Education 147 6 13 A-
    Business Friendliness 116 5 7 B+
    Access to Capital 77 13 13 B+
    Cost of Living 18 33 28 D+
    Overall 1569 4 7 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Ralph Northam, Democrat

    Population: 8,470,020

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.75 percent

    Gasoline tax: 22.40 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Altria Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

