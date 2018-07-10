    ×

    42. Kentucky

    Workers in the Bluegrass State come up short on skills, but solid infrastructure is a positive for growth.

    A worker puts the finishing touches on bourbon barrels before they are sent to the shipping department at the Brown-Forman Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky.
    Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Score
    Workforce 129 49 47 F
    Infrastructure 251 7 6 A-
    Cost of Doing Business 233 10 3 A
    Economy 89 47 29 (Tie) D-
    Quality of Life 124 37 41 D-
    Technology & Innovation 86 36 38 D
    Education 76 39 30 (Tie) D
    Business Friendliness 27 46 44 F
    Access to Capital 39 30 27 D+
    Cost of Living 35 16 10 B
    Overall 1089 42 35 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Matt Bevin, Republican

    Population: 4,454,189

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A, stable

    Major private employers: Humana, Yum! Brands

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    Latest Special Reports