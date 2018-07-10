    ×

    9. North Carolina

    A great workforce has businesses sticking with the Tar Heel State, but underfunded schools are infringing on success.

    Biotechnology remains a key industry along the Research Triangle in North Carolina
    Getty Images
    Biotechnology remains a key industry along the Research Triangle in North Carolina
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 281 9 7 (Tie) A-
    Infrastructure 206 21 20 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Doing Business 222 16 9 A-
    Economy 238 6 15 (Tie) A
    Quality of Life 145 28 28 (Tie) D+
    Technology & Innovation 153 11 6 B+
    Education 80 37 32 D
    Business Friendliness 83 23 8 (Tie) C+
    Access to Capital 82 9 9 (Tie) A-
    Cost of Living 33 18 19 B
    Overall 1523 9 5 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat

    Population: 10,273,419

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.9 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 3 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.499 percent

    Gasoline tax: 34.35 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Bank of America

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports