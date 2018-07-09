Part of our success is the result of the globally-oriented outlook of our companies. We depend on positive working relationships with our trading partners and access to foreign markets to sell our goods and services worldwide.

Unfortunately, the president’s erratic and unilateral moves undermine everything we’ve done to build up markets for our world-class products. The losers in these deals are Washington’s hard-working, job-creating manufacturers and growers and their customers.

Retaliatory tariffs from our trading partners will be soon be imposed on an estimated $1.8 billion worth of Washington exports, including more than $1 billion in agricultural products, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.

As one of the most trade-focused states in the nation, there’s a lot at stake for Washington workers if the administration fails to work constructively through the multilateral trade system.

Washington’s top exports are aerospace products including civilian aircraft, engines and parts. Agriculture is another significant export with more than $8 billion of homegrown apples, cherries, hops, pears, wheat and potatoes shipped to foreign markets last year.

Washington’s ports are the closest mainland U.S. ports to Asia and the proximity means about two-thirds of all Washington agricultural exports are destined for Asia. The ports of Seattle and Tacoma are the third-largest gateway in North America. Any punitive tariffs to Asian markets are felt deeply in the Evergreen State.