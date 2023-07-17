These 10 states are America's best for the workers that employers want to hire

Where have all the workers gone? The question is plaguing everyone from business owners to policymakers to consumers.

With many more job openings in the U.S. than there are people available to fill them, companies are increasingly deciding where to set up shop based on where the workers are.

"The states that have continued to win with net inward migration are the ones that companies really are dialed in on," said Tom Stringer, a principal and manager of BDO's site selection and incentive practice.

It is why CNBC's 2023 America's Top States for Business study, which scores all 50 states' business climates, pays special attention to each state's workforce. Under this year's methodology, the Workforce category carries the most weight among ten categories of competitiveness.

Josh Wright, an executive vice president with labor market research firm Lightcast, said this is more than just a temporary phenomenon due to the so-called "Great Resignation" during the pandemic. Rather, he said, it is a fundamental shift.

"We're seeing a mix of increased retirements, and fewer young people coming up through the ranks," he said. "So, there is just a confluence of demographic and labor market factors that are making it difficult to find people."

To determine the states with America's top workforces, we consider the overall availability of workers. We look at net migration of college educated workers, educational attainment of the workforce, the concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) talent, as well as workers with industry-recognized certificates and the pipeline of students in career education programs. We evaluate state worker training programs, and we consider right-to-work laws that protect employees who decline to join a union. We also consider worker productivity in terms of economic output per job.

In 2023, these ten states are winning the war for workers.