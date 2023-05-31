The ‘great resignation’ — a trend that defined the pandemic-era labor market — seems to be over

Djelics | E+ | Getty Images

Workers enjoyed historic leverage amid Covid

Most workers who quit their jobs do so for new employment elsewhere. Quits, therefore, serve as a proxy for workers' willingness or confidence in their ability to leave a job. Quits started to surge in early 2021 as Covid-19 vaccines rolled out to the masses and the U.S. economy started to reopen. Business' demand for workers outstripped the supply of people looking for a job, giving workers an unprecedented amount of power in the labor market. Employers raised wages at the fastest pace in decades to compete for scarce talent.

Higher pay and ample employment opportunities drove Americans to leave their jobs in record numbers. This so-called great resignation was largely about finding a better gig rather than not wanting a job, economists said. About 50.5 million people quit in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021. "The pandemic gave workers more leverage than they'd ever had," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. The dynamic has changed, however. The U.S. labor market has gradually cooled, staffing shortages have become less of an issue and workers appear more nervous about the job outlook, Pollak said.

We are much closer to the labor market we had in 2019, which was hot but not overheating. Daniel Zhao lead economist at Glassdoor

In short, the labor market is returning to normal, and the balance of power has shifted, she said. While workers are unlikely to be "handed jobs on a platter" anymore, conditions remain favorable for them, Pollak added. "There's good normal and bad normal," she said. "We're still very much in the 'good normal' world."

Conditions are still favorable for job seekers

It's unclear if the labor market will cool further from here. The Federal Reserve forecasts a mild recession later this year, for example. That outcome is not assured, of course. In fact, certain metrics in the BLS' JOLTS report suggest the job market became somewhat more favorable for workers in April. Job openings — a proxy for employer demand for workers — increased to 10.1 million after three consecutive months of declines, for example. While quits and job openings told different labor market stories in April, quits are generally a less volatile and more reliable indicator, economists said.