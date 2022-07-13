Top States for Business
CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
America's Top States for Business 2022: The full rankings

To rank America's Top States for Business in 2022, CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. We developed our criteria and metrics in consultation with a diverse array of business and policy experts, and the states. Our study is not an opinion survey. We use data from a variety of sources to measure the states' performance. Under our methodology, states can earn a maximum of 2,500 points. The states with the most are America's Top States for Business.

Overall Rank State Workforce Infra-structure Cost of Doing Business Economy Life, Health & Inclusion Technology & Innovation Business Friendliness Education Access to Capital Cost of Living
1North Carolina12172612852214222
2Washington4293336231172038
3Virginia1192520131762630
4Colorado116361112916112234
5Texas2141284943421314
6Tennessee1588242282311225
7Nebraska3222161372412243219
8Utah832176292610411225
9Minnesota21441165632151326
10Georgia31138739123210134
11Florida613304391639192227
12Iowa2037191710182824297
13North Dakota312121374351263424
14Indiana48121043231835139
15Ohio41242729114322312
16Michigan2619921291520271112
17Pennsylvania28122245227265932
18Oregon933341581346322646
19Illinois2633144238406820
20Idaho404215520343483431
21Kansas35664329381720192
22South Dakota4336111227368391029
23Wisconsin37151330351938153223
24Massachusetts243149261310211647
25Missouri491011746193627296
26Kentucky1718634362242393817
27Maryland10224431181429181344
28Delaware5203722243226421336
29California162548172614811148
30Montana334527924465333828
31Vermont502239331371484541
32Wyoming1835234020402294520
33Alabama1338242738212534343
34Arizona76352250294424133
35New Hampshire224732291539864837
36New York46284236192444549
36South Carolina29272813473123294118
38Oklahoma3526234483014472214
39Connecticut1439454717251182643
39Nevada295202541477502635
41Arkansas38301324374029372010
42New Jersey233443508274731340
43Maine4349403224419234739
44West Virginia4342103934494944388
45Rhode Island39444741163336292942
46Hawaii1939504834035384950
46New Mexico25392942444344454111
48Louisiana4248545454541353716
49Alaska34504638115012494945
50Mississippi4746174933485046411