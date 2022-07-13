CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Fotoguy22 | Istock | Getty Images
Ohio Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|183
|41
|38
|D
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|260
|2
|11
|A
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|250
|4
|2
|A+
|ECONOMY
|161
|27
|15
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|150
|29
|34
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|166
|11
|15
|B+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|64
|43
|47
|F
|EDUCATION
|92
|22
|21
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|44
|3
|7
|A
|COST OF LIVING
|39
|12
|14
|B+
|OVERALL
|1409
|15
|10
Economic Profile
Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican
Population: 11,780,017
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: 3.99%
Gasoline tax: 38.51 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
