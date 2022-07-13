CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

15. Ohio

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Fotoguy22 | Istock | Getty Images

Ohio Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1834138D
INFRASTRUCTURE260211A
COST OF DOING BUSINESS25042A+
ECONOMY1612715C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1502934D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1661115B+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS644347F
EDUCATION922221C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4437A
COST OF LIVING391214B+
OVERALL14091510

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican

Population: 11,780,017

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: 3.99%

Gasoline tax: 38.51 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

