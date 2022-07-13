CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

11. Florida

Pgiam | Getty Images

Florida Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK  2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE274612A-
INFRASTRUCTURE221135B
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1813032B
ECONOMY267411A
LIFE, HEATH & INCLUSION1113940F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1481628B-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS793937D-
EDUCATION991927B
ACCESS TO CAPITAL26225C-
COST OF LIVING242728C
OVERALL14301117

Economic Profile

Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican

Population: 21,781,128

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.5%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 43.55 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

