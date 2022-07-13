11. Florida

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Pgiam | Getty Images
Florida Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|274
|6
|12
|A-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|221
|13
|5
|B
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|181
|30
|32
|B
|ECONOMY
|267
|4
|11
|A
|LIFE, HEATH & INCLUSION
|111
|39
|40
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|148
|16
|28
|B-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|79
|39
|37
|D-
|EDUCATION
|99
|19
|27
|B
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|26
|22
|5
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|24
|27
|28
|C
|OVERALL
|1430
|11
|17
Economic Profile
Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican
Population: 21,781,128
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.5%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 43.55 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence