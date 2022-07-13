CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

1. North Carolina

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Bullpenal | Istock | Getty Images

North Carolina Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE253126B+
INFRASTRUCTURE2141721B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1922615B
ECONOMY28314A+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1622837C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION191510A+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS106229C
EDUCATION1051417B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4528A
COST OF LIVING292223C+
OVERALL158012

Economic Profile

Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat

Population: 10,551,162

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 2.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.99%

Gasoline tax: 38.75 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

