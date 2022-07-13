CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

28. Delaware

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Andreykrav | Istock | Getty Images

Delaware Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE277514A-
INFRASTRUCTURE203208C+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1393734C
ECONOMY171228C-
LIFE & HEALTH1662435C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1143220C-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS972613D+
EDUCATION714239D+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL301338C+
COST OF LIVING153635D
OVERALL12832827

Economic Profile

Governor: John C. Carney Jr., Democrat

Population: 1,003,384

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.6%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence