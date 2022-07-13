CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
35. New Hampshire

New Hampshire Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2022 SCORE 2022 RANK 2021 Rank 2021 Grade
WORKFORCE2252230C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1364745F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1583235C+
ECONOMY1592937D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2011511C+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION923918D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS140813B+
EDUCATION11264A-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL94840F
COST OF LIVING143736D
OVERALL12463537

Economic Profile

Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican

Population: 1,388,992

GDP growth (Q1 2022): 1.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%

Top individual income tax rate: 5% (on dividend income and interest)

Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, positive

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence