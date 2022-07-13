CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

13. North Dakota

North Dakota Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK  2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2093117C
INFRASTRUCTURE2022138C+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2012118B+
ECONOMY1413734D
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION25643B+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION983542D
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS170134A+
EDUCATION882613C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL223447D+
COST OF LIVING272425C+
OVERALL14141318

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican

Population: 774,948

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -6.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.31%

Top individual income tax rate: 2.90%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence