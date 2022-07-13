13. North Dakota

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Jupiterimages | Stockbyte | Getty Images
North Dakota Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|209
|31
|17
|C
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|202
|21
|38
|C+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|201
|21
|18
|B+
|ECONOMY
|141
|37
|34
|D
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|256
|4
|3
|B+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|98
|35
|42
|D
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|170
|1
|34
|A+
|EDUCATION
|88
|26
|13
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|22
|34
|47
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|27
|24
|25
|C+
|OVERALL
|1414
|13
|18
Economic Profile
Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican
Population: 774,948
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -6.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.31%
Top individual income tax rate: 2.90%
Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence