These 10 states are America’s best places to live in 2022

American workers are in the driver's seat in ways they haven't been in years. That's because there are not nearly enough of them to fill more than 11 million job openings. So, workers increasingly can name their own terms. The calculation comes down to much more than money.

That is why CNBC's annual America's Top States for Business study has always measured quality of life, and why it is especially important in this year's methodology.

Our Life, Health and Inclusion category considers factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. For the first time in 2022, we also consider the availability of childcare, which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found remains a major obstacle to parents seeking to reenter the workforce as the pandemic wanes.

For the past several years, we have also considered inclusiveness of state laws in areas like protections against discrimination and voting rights. That's not politics, it's business.

The latest annual survey of Gen Z and millennials by Deloitte found nearly two in five willing to turn down an assignment if it doesn't align with their values. If you want to attract workers, it helps to be in a place they want to go to. Plus, half the respondents in the latest survey of the CNBC Global CFO Council agreed that it is important to do business in a state where the laws are as open and inclusive as possible.

We found that some states don't make the grade. But these 10 states lead the way in Life, Health and Inclusion.