CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

31. Vermont

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Denis Jr. Tangney | Getty Images

Vermont Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1315046F
INFRASTRUCTURE2002250C
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1353938C-
ECONOMY1493349D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION30811A+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION943726D
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1291433B
EDUCATION10985B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL124531F
COST OF LIVING104140D-
OVERALL12773142

Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Scott, Republican

Population: 645,570

GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.75%

Gasoline tax: 32.14 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, negative

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence