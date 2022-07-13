31. Vermont

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Denis Jr. Tangney | Getty Images
Vermont Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|131
|50
|46
|F
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|200
|22
|50
|C
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|135
|39
|38
|C-
|ECONOMY
|149
|33
|49
|D+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|308
|1
|1
|A+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|94
|37
|26
|D
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|129
|14
|33
|B
|EDUCATION
|109
|8
|5
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|12
|45
|31
|F
|COST OF LIVING
|10
|41
|40
|D-
|OVERALL
|1277
|31
|42
Economic Profile
Governor: Phil Scott, Republican
Population: 645,570
GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.75%
Gasoline tax: 32.14 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, negative
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence