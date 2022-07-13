CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

8. Utah

Rivernorthphotography | Istock Unreleased | Getty Images

Utah Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE269817A-
INFRASTRUCTURE182327C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2101722B+
ECONOMY25863A
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1502927D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1322619C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1391010B+
EDUCATION724126D+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL321217C+
COST OF LIVING262526C
OVERALL147083

Economic Profile

Governor: Spencer Cox, Republican

Population: 3,337,975

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.0%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.95%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Gasoline tax: 31.91 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence.