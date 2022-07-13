CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Rivernorthphotography | Istock Unreleased | Getty Images
Utah Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|269
|8
|17
|A-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|182
|32
|7
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|210
|17
|22
|B+
|ECONOMY
|258
|6
|3
|A
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|150
|29
|27
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|132
|26
|19
|C+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|139
|10
|10
|B+
|EDUCATION
|72
|41
|26
|D+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|32
|12
|17
|C+
|COST OF LIVING
|26
|25
|26
|C
|OVERALL
|1470
|8
|3
Economic Profile
Governor: Spencer Cox, Republican
Population: 3,337,975
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.0%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.0%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.95%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%
Gasoline tax: 31.91 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence.