27. Maryland

Maryland Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2571010B+
INFRASTRUCTURE200228C+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1074443D
ECONOMY1523120D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1831820C
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION154142B
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS932926D+
EDUCATION1021818B
ACCESS TO CAPITAL301318C+
COST OF LIVING74444F
OVERALL12852712

Economic Profile

Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican

Population: 6,165,129

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 36.10 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence