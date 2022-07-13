23. Wisconsin

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Csfotoimages | Istock Editorial | Getty Images
Wisconsin Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|197
|37
|36
|D+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|218
|15
|27
|B-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|215
|13
|19
|A
|ECONOMY
|155
|30
|31
|D+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|144
|35
|31
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|140
|19
|16
|C+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|80
|38
|23
|D-
|EDUCATION
|104
|15
|8
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|23
|32
|21
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|28
|23
|23
|C+
|OVERALL
|1304
|23
|21
Economic Profile
Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat
Population: 5,895,908
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.9%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 7.65%
Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence