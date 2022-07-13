CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

23. Wisconsin

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Csfotoimages | Istock Editorial | Getty Images

Wisconsin Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1973736D+
INFRASTRUCTURE2181527B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2151319A
ECONOMY1553031D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1443531D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1401916C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS803823D-
EDUCATION104158B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL233221D+
COST OF LIVING282323C+
OVERALL13042321

Economic Profile

Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat

Population: 5,895,908

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 7.65%

Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

