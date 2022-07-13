CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

26. Kentucky

Kentucky Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2321745B-
INFRASTRUCTURE2131820B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS23566A
ECONOMY1453445D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1353629D
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1362238C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS654241F
EDUCATION733934D+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL193832D
COST OF LIVING341718B
OVERALL12872641

Economic Profile

Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat

Population: 4,509,314

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A, positive

