CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

39. Nevada

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Nevada Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2021 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2122924C
INFRASTRUCTURE24152B+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2022027B+
ECONOMY1652523C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1104147F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION704750F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS143716B+
EDUCATION375049F
ACCESS TO CAPITAL252635C-
COST OF LIVING163537D
OVERALL12213940

Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat

Population: 3,143,991

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.9%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 50.48 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

