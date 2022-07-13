39. Nevada

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Visionsofamerica/joe Sohm | Photodisc | Getty Images
Nevada Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2021 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|212
|29
|24
|C
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|241
|5
|2
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|202
|20
|27
|B+
|ECONOMY
|165
|25
|23
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|110
|41
|47
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|70
|47
|50
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|143
|7
|16
|B+
|EDUCATION
|37
|50
|49
|F
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|25
|26
|35
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|16
|35
|37
|D
|OVERALL
|1221
|39
|40
Economic Profile
Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat
Population: 3,143,991
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.9%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 50.48 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence