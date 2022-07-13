CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
20. Idaho

Idaho Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK  2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1864030D+
INFRASTRUCTURE1554237D-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2131513A
ECONOMY26051A
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1752021C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1043431D+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS15632A
EDUCATION484846F
ACCESS TO CAPITAL223445D+
COST OF LIVING203119B-
OVERALL13392016

Economic Profile

Governor: Brad Little, Republican

Population: 1,900,923

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6%

Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable

