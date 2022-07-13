CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Idaho Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|186
|40
|30
|D+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|155
|42
|37
|D-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|213
|15
|13
|A
|ECONOMY
|260
|5
|1
|A
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|175
|20
|21
|C-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|104
|34
|31
|D+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|156
|3
|2
|A
|EDUCATION
|48
|48
|46
|F
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|22
|34
|45
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|20
|31
|19
|B-
|OVERALL
|1339
|20
|16
Economic Profile
Governor: Brad Little, Republican
Population: 1,900,923
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6%
Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable
