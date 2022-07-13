CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
38. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2023532C-
INFRASTRUCTURE1942634C
COST OF DOING BUSINESS25121A+
ECONOMY1453440D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION794836F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1163045C-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1291418B
EDUCATION504750F
ACCESS TO CAPITAL262227C-
COST OF LIVING37143A+
OVERALL12293832

Economic Profile

Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican

Population: 3,986,639

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 4%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.75%

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

