38. Oklahoma

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Pabradyphoto | Istock | Getty Images
Oklahoma Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|202
|35
|32
|C-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|194
|26
|34
|C
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|251
|2
|1
|A+
|ECONOMY
|145
|34
|40
|D+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|79
|48
|36
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|116
|30
|45
|C-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|129
|14
|18
|B
|EDUCATION
|50
|47
|50
|F
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|26
|22
|27
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|37
|14
|3
|A+
|OVERALL
|1229
|38
|32
Economic Profile
Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican
Population: 3,986,639
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 4%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.75%
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence