CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Iowa Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|228
|20
|37
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|167
|37
|35
|D
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|207
|19
|13
|B+
|ECONOMY
|189
|17
|26
|C+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|231
|10
|5
|B
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|143
|18
|23
|B-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|94
|28
|34
|D+
|EDUCATION
|89
|24
|20
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|24
|29
|36
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|44
|7
|12
|B+
|OVERALL
|1416
|12
|20
Economic Profile
Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican
Population: 3,193,079
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%
Gasoline tax: 30.00 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence