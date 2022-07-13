CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

12. Iowa

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Thinkstock | Stockbyte | Getty Images

Iowa Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2282037C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1673735D
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2071913B+
ECONOMY1891726C+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION231105B
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1431823B-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS942834D+
EDUCATION892420C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL242936C-
COST OF LIVING44712B+
OVERALL14161220

Economic Profile

Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

Population: 3,193,079

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%

Gasoline tax: 30.00 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence