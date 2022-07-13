16. Michigan

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

Population: 10,050,811

GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 45.17 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

This page has been updated to reflect that S&P upgraded Michigan's credit outlook to stable on July 7, 2021. The upgrade does not affect Michigan's Top States ranking or score.