16. Michigan

Michigan Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|215
|26
|28
|C
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|212
|19
|18
|C+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|227
|9
|16
|A
|ECONOMY
|178
|21
|24
|C
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|150
|29
|28
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|151
|15
|6
|B
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|116
|20
|25
|C+
|EDUCATION
|87
|27
|42
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|33
|11
|20
|B-
|COST OF LIVING
|39
|12
|11
|A-
|OVERALL
|1408
|16
|11
Economic Profile
Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat
Population: 10,050,811
GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Gasoline tax: 45.17 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
