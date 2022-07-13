CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

16. Michigan

Michigan Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2152628C
INFRASTRUCTURE2121918C+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS227916A
ECONOMY1782124C
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1502928D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION151156B
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1162025C+
EDUCATION872742C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL331120B-
COST OF LIVING391211A-
OVERALL14081611

Economic Profile

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

Population: 10,050,811

GDP growth (Q1 2022): 0.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 45.17 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

This page has been updated to reflect that S&P upgraded Michigan's credit outlook to stable on July 7, 2021. The upgrade does not affect Michigan's Top States ranking or score. 