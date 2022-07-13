CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

45. Rhode Island

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Joe Sohm | Getty Images

Rhode Island Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1943923D+
INFRASTRUCTURE1494442F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS854746D-
ECONOMY1224136D-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2001613C+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1083328D+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS823630D
EDUCATION852928C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL242941C-
COST OF LIVING94242F
OVERALL10584546

Economic Profile

Governor: Dan McKee, Democrat

Population: 1,095,610

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.0%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.99%

Gasoline tax: 35 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence