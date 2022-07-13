CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
17. Pennsylvania

Benkrut | Istock | Getty Images

Pennsylvania Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2022 SCORE 2022 RANK2021 RANK 2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2132822C
INFRASTRUCTURE2231213B
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1992228B+
ECONOMY1064541F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1712233C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION175714A-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS972639D+
EDUCATION11755A-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL38912B+
COST OF LIVING193233D+
OVERALL13581723

Economic Profile

Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

Population: 12,964,056

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.99%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.07%

Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable

