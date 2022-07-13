17. Pennsylvania

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Benkrut | Istock | Getty Images
Pennsylvania Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|213
|28
|22
|C
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|223
|12
|13
|B
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|199
|22
|28
|B+
|ECONOMY
|106
|45
|41
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|171
|22
|33
|C-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|175
|7
|14
|A-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|97
|26
|39
|D+
|EDUCATION
|117
|5
|5
|A-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|38
|9
|12
|B+
|COST OF LIVING
|19
|32
|33
|D+
|OVERALL
|1358
|17
|23
Economic Profile
Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat
Population: 12,964,056
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.0%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.99%
Top individual income tax rate: 3.07%
Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence