18. Oregon

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Chrisboswell | Istock | Getty Images
Oregon Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2021 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|259
|9
|19
|B+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|180
|33
|26
|D+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|147
|34
|33
|C
|ECONOMY
|202
|15
|29
|B-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|232
|8
|16
|B
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|159
|13
|10
|B
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|60
|46
|44
|F
|EDUCATION
|83
|32
|31
|C
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|25
|26
|28
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|5
|46
|47
|F
|OVERALL
|1352
|18
|35
Economic Profile
Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat
Population: 4,246,155
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%
Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%
Gasoline tax: 38.83 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence