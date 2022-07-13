CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
18. Oregon

Oregon Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2021 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE259919B+
INFRASTRUCTURE1803326D+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1473433C
ECONOMY2021529B-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION232816B
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1591310B
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS604644F
EDUCATION833231C
ACCESS TO CAPITAL252628C-
COST OF LIVING54647F
OVERALL13521835

Economic Profile

Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

Population: 4,246,155

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%

Gasoline tax: 38.83 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

