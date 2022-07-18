These 10 states are America's most bullish on the crypto economy

Investing in cryptocurrencies is clearly not for the faint of heart. The value of bitcoin has plunged from its high last fall, and others have followed similarly gut-wrenching paths.

But that does not mean that the revolutionary technology behind them, which allows for innovations such as smart contracts and instant peer-to-peer payments, is not here to stay. Because of that, many states are jockeying for leadership in this emerging industry.

With that in mind, CNBC's America's Top States for Business study — which scores all 50 states on a broad range of competitive features — is paying special attention to cryptocurrency under this year's methodology.

Our crucial Cost of Doing Business category has always included the cost of electricity, a key consideration in this power-hungry industry. This year, our Technology and Innovation category includes a measure of each state's share of computational power or "hash rate." And our Business Friendliness category gives special consideration to how states are regulating this increasingly important industry.

Based on those metrics, these ten states are leading the way.