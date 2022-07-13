2. Washington

Washington Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|282
|4
|29
|A
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|187
|29
|7
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|154
|33
|36
|C+
|ECONOMY
|268
|3
|11
|A
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|239
|6
|7
|B+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|196
|2
|4
|A+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|89
|31
|16
|D+
|EDUCATION
|103
|17
|14
|B
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|27
|20
|39
|C
|COST OF LIVING
|13
|38
|38
|D-
|OVERALL
|1558
|2
|9
Economic Profile
Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat
Population: 7,738,692
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None (has added a 7% capital gains tax on profits that exceed $250,000 per person or married couple from selling capital assets, such as stocks and bonds. Currently being challenged in court.)
Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable
