CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

2. Washington

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Welcome to Washington State sign
Smodj | Istock | Getty Images

Washington Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE282429A
INFRASTRUCTURE187297C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1543336C+
ECONOMY268311A
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION23967B+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION19624A+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS893116D+
EDUCATION1031714B
ACCESS TO CAPITAL272039C
COST OF LIVING133838D-
OVERALL155829

Economic Profile

Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

Population: 7,738,692

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None (has added a 7% capital gains tax on profits that exceed $250,000 per person or married couple from selling capital assets, such as stocks and bonds. Currently being challenged in court.)

Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence