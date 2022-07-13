2. Washington

Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

Population: 7,738,692

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None (has added a 7% capital gains tax on profits that exceed $250,000 per person or married couple from selling capital assets, such as stocks and bonds. Currently being challenged in court.)

Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable

